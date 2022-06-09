Workers will have to settle for real-terms pay cuts if Britain is to avoid 1970s–style “stagflation” and soaring interest rates, Boris Johnson has warned.

In a major speech, the prime minister performed a startling U-turn on a promise – made just months ago – to create a high-wage economy, instead highlighting the pain to come from rising inflation.

“We cannot fix the increase in the cost of living just by increasing wages to match the surge in prices,” Mr Johnson said, in a speech billed as the latest reset of his troubled premiership.

He said: “If wages continually chase the increase in prices, then we risk a wage-price spiral such as this country experienced in the 1970s. Stagflation – that is inflation combined with stagnant economic growth.

“When a wage-price spiral begins, there is only one cure and that is to slam the brakes on rising prices with higher interest rates.

“That has an immediate impact on mortgages and rents. It puts up the cost of borrowing for business, it is bad for investment and growth, it is bad for jobs – it is bad for everyone.”

The prime minister blamed the Ukraine war for having “brutally interrupted” the bounce back from Covid, also dashing hopes of early tax cuts or higher spending to help struggling families.

He pointed to “the risk of borrowing too much”, telling his audience in Blackpool: “When you face inflationary pressure, you can’t just spend your way out of it.

“On the contrary, you have to be careful not to add to inflationary pressure. We are constrained in what we can do.”

more follows

Source Link Boris Johnson tells workers to accept pay cuts or UK faces 1970s–style ‘stagflation’