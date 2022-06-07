Boris Johnson tells cabinet there is ‘ample scope’ to better handle cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has told ministers there is “ample scope to do things better” and help people through the cost of living crisis.

The prime minister held a meeting with his cabinet on Tuesday morning, after surviving a confidence vote the night before.

“We can all see ways in which we can reform and improve in order to bear down on those costs, whether it is in energy, transport or housing,” Mr Johnson said.

“There is ample scope for us to get out of people’s way and to do things better.”

Source Link Boris Johnson tells cabinet there is ‘ample scope’ to better handle cost of living crisis