Boris Johnson has said he takes “personal responsibility” for Conservative defeat in the North Shropshire by-election, but refused to say if he would step down if it was in the interests of the party and the country.

Speaking on the morning after the historic rout, the prime minister blamed voter “frustration” for the massive 34 per cent swing from Tories to Liberal Democrats in what had been a rock-solid Conservative seat for almost 200 years.

He said that a “constant litany of stuff about politics and politicians” in the headlines had drowned out the government’s messages on issues Covid, healthcare and jobs.

And he accepted that this included his own attempt to change parliament’s sleaze rules, which triggered Thursday’s by-election after disgraced MP Owen Paterson resigned rather than accept a suspension from the Commons.

“I am responsible for everything that the government does and of course I take a personal responsibility,” he said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson takes ‘personal responsibility’ for Tory defeat in North Shropshire