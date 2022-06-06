Boris Johnson survives no-confidence ballot with 148 Tory MPs voting against him

Boris Johnson has survived an attempt by Conservative MPs to remove him from No 10, but more than one third of his party voted against him.

The prime minister won the no-confidence vote – triggered when 54 of his MPs demanded the contest – but the margin of 211 votes to 148 is unlikely to end questions about his leadership.

The vote was triggered after Tory MPs called for the prime minister to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of the Covid-19 regulations in No 10.

