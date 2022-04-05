Boris Johnson speaks Russian as he urges citizens to find out truth about Ukraine ‘atrocities’

Boris Johnson has spoken Russian in a video appeal to the nation to find out for themselves the truth about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a video message directed to the Russian people, he highlighted the alleged massacre in the town of Bucha and encouraged them to learn about the reality of Russia’s brutal offensive.

The British prime minister said the Russian population only needed an online VPN connection to gain access to independent information from around the world.

“Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war,” he said.

“He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military.

“And he knows they are a stain on the honour of Russia itself.”

Speaking in Russian, he added: “Your president stands accused of committing war crimes. But I cannot believe he’s acting in your name.”

More follows…

