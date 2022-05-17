Boris Johnson sets out ‘insurance’ plan to rewrite Northern Ireland protocol

Boris Johnson said his plan to legislate to rip up Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements was an “insurance” policy if a fresh deal could not be reached with the European Union.
The row over the Northern Ireland protocol has created an impasse in efforts to form a new executive in Stormont.
As a result, Mr Johnson travelled to Belfast on Monday to meet leaders in an attempt to secure progress – but the prime minister also issued a warning to Brussels that the UK is prepared to rewrite unilaterally terms of the Brexit deal he signed.
