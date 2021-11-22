Boris Johnson sees off Tory rebellion over controversial cap on social care costs

Boris Johnson has seen off a backbench Tory rebellion against his social care plans for England, after a controversial scheme branded “Robin Hood in reverse” passed through the House of Commons by a margin of 272-246.

The margin of 26 was well below Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority in the House of Commons, indicating that significant numbers of Tories either opposed the plans or stayed away from the vote.

The prime minister was urged by senior Conservatives to withdraw last-minute changes to the government’s Health and Care Bill which make a proposed lifetime cap on costs for care significantly more generous to wealthy home-owners in the south of England while leaving poorer pensioners in areas with lower house prices at risk of losing their homes.

Labour MPs accused Mr Johnson of going back on his promise that no-one would be forced to sell their home to pay for care, after it became clear that the amendment – slipped out last week just days before MPs’ final chance to vote on the package – will mean that means-tested contributions made by local authorities on behalf of some pensioners will not count towards the £86,000 cap.

As a consequence, adults with assets worth up to £106,000 will gain little compared to the current system and significantly less than under the scheme initially announced by Mr Johnson in September, while those with assets of £186,000 or more will be able to pass the bulk of their property on to their children after their death. The change hits hardest areas of the north and Midlands where house prices are lower than in the affluent south.

Labour health spokesman Justin Madders told the Commons the scheme was “Robin Hood in reverse”, taking from the poor to give to the rich.

Naming a string of so-called “red wall” areas won by the Tories from Labour – including Hartlepool, Bishop Auckland and Stoke-on-Trent – Mr Madders said: “This isn’t just a few people in those constituencies who will lose out. It’s thousands of people in each constituency, mainly in the Midlands and the north of England, who will be forced to sell their homes while those in the more affluent areas of the country will get to keep theirs.

“That’s not fairness. That’s not fixing social care. That is a betrayal.”

Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake told MPs: “There is no doubt that the way the cap works for those with more modest assets is less generous. How can that be fair?”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the package overall was a significant improvement on the current system of paying for care.

But Mr Hunt – now chair of the Commons Health Committee – added: “It is nothing like as progressive as we had hoped for.”

The author of a definitive report on social care reform, Sir Andrew Dilnot, told MPs last week that the government’s proposals would leave 60 per cent of older people needing social care worse-off than under his proposals. And he said it would “hit people in regions of the country with lower house prices, so there is a north-south axis to this”.

And older people’s charities voiced disappointment, with Age UK saying the plan “waters down Sir Andrew Dilnot’s original proposal to save the government some money”, while Silver Voices said it was “regressive in its impact on poorer households”.

Ahead of Monday’s vote, former chief whip Mark Harper – who fought Mr Johnson for the Tory leadership in 2019 – warned that he would not back the amendment, which he said “potentially disadvantages the less well-off and those of working age with life-long conditions”.

Backed by Tory backbencher Anne Marie Morris, he urged health ministers to withdraw the scheme and return with proposals in the upcoming social care white paper, to allow time for full scrutiny.

