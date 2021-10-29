Boris Johnson seeks to calm fishing row with France ahead of Macron meeting

Emmanuel Macron does not want a conflict with the UK, Boris Johnson has said, as he sought to calm tensions in the cross-Channel post-Brexit fishing dispute.

Ahead of meeting the French president at the G20 summit, the prime minister lavished affection on his country as “one of our best, oldest allies, friends and partners”.

And he brushed off suggestions that the spat could derail his hopes of securing agreement on climate change action at next week’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow, telling reporters: “There are bigger fish to fry, everybody knows that.”

The UK has threatened retaliation after a UK trawler was seized, declining to rule out blocking French vessels from landing their catches unless Paris backs down.

On the plane to Rome, Mr Johnson vowed to do “whatever is necessary to ensure UK interests”, suggesting France is in breach of the Brexit trade agreement.

But he said: “The ties that unite us and bind us together are far stronger than the turbulence that currently exist in the relationship.

“That is what I will say to Emmanuel, who is a friend I’ve known for many years.”

The prime minister said: “There may be people, on either side of the Channel, who think they may have an interest in somehow promoting disharmony between the UK and France.”

But he added: “I don’t think Emmanuel shares that perspective.”

Mr Johnson said the UK is “puzzled about what is going on”, as France protests that its fishing vessels have been wrongly denied access to UK and Jersey waters.

Asked about trade becoming “snarled up”, when UK supermarkets are already short of some goods, he said “I haven’t heard that from our French friends. I would be surprised if they adopted that approach.”

