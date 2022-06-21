Boris Johnson says train strikes are 'wrong and unnecessary'

Boris Johnson said to his Cabinet today (21 June) the ongoing train strikes were “wrong and unnecessary”, adding it caused “significant disruption and inconvenience up and down the country”.

The prime minister stated it was making it “more difficult for people to get to work, making it more difficult for kids to sit exams – all sorts of unnecessary aggravations”.

Half of Britain’s rail lines are closed today along with Thursday (23 June) and Saturday (25 June), as members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite have walked out over pay and working conditions.

