Boris Johnson says ‘Historic’ Nato meeting will discuss more Ukraine support

Posted on June 29, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has addressed this week’s “historic” Nato summit, vowing to discuss what more can be done to support Ukraine at a meeting in Madrid.

The prime minister spoke about the arrival of two new members, Finland and Sweden, calling it a “huge step forward” for the alliance.

“What we also need to do is make sure we think about the lessons of the last few months and the need for Nato to revise its posture on the eastern flank,” Mr Johnson said.

