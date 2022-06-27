Boris Johnson says he is 'not worried' by MPs plotting against him while at G7

Posted on June 27, 2022 0

The prime minister said at the G7 summit in Germany today (27 June) that he was unperturbed by potential plots to oust him and insisted questions over his leadership had been “settled” in the recent confidence vote.

He added: “What I am focused on is….help people with the cost of living in the short term…but also getting on with the agenda, our plan for a stronger economy.”

Mr. Johnson survived a vote of no confidence in early June this year, despite over 40 percent of his party voting against him.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson says he is 'not worried' by MPs plotting against him while at G7