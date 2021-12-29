Boris Johnson says he has been ‘in this country’ after going missing for 10 days

Boris Johnson has made his first public appearance in 10 days – after questions over where he has been as Covid-19 cases mount.

On a visit to a vaccine centre the prime minister was asked where he had been over the festive season and appeared flustered, replying: “In this country… where do you think?”

Newspaper front pages had posed questions about the PM’s absence – with Mr Johnson noticeably absent from the airwaves.

Ahead of Christmas the PM said he did not expect to be taking a break because of the mounting workload.

But with cases hitting record levels and decisions over whether to restrict New Year gatherings, Mr Johnson’s deputies such as Sajid Javid have been fronting announcements.

The PM did not elaborate on where in the UK he had been, and whether he had taken a break. The Independent has contacted Downing Street for further comment.

Mr Johnson has previously been criticised for taking too many holidays – having been forced to defend a break to Spain amid the growing energy crisis in October.

