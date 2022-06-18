Boris Johnson says Eurovision 2023 ‘can and should’ be held in Ukraine

As organisers begin discussing whether Eurovision 2023 will happen in the UK, Boris Johnson has insisted that Ukraine ‘can and should’ play host.

“I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second and I’d love it to be in this country. They won and they deserve to have it,” the prime minister told reporters after returning from Kyiv.

“I believe Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place to have it.”

Kalush Orchestra won the competition last month, with the UK’s Sam Ryder in second.

