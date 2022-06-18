Boris Johnson says Eurovision 2023 ‘can and should’ be held in Ukraine

Posted on June 18, 2022 0

As organisers begin discussing whether Eurovision 2023 will happen in the UK, Boris Johnson has insisted that Ukraine ‘can and should’ play host.

“I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second and I’d love it to be in this country. They won and they deserve to have it,” the prime minister told reporters after returning from Kyiv.

“I believe Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place to have it.”

Kalush Orchestra won the competition last month, with the UK’s Sam Ryder in second.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

