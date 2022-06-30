Boris Johnson says consequences for world freedom would be ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war

Boris Johnson has warned the consequences for freedom around the world would be “appalling” if Ukraine were to lose the war or be “forced into a bad peace” deal.

The prime minister also said that the “best way” for the West to win “the argument of values” would be for Vladimir Putin to fail in his efforts.

“If Ukraine were to be crushed or forced into a bad peace, the consequences for freedom around the world would be appalling and that view is shared by everyone in Nato,” Mr Johnson said.

