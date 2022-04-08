Boris Johnson says biological males shouldn’t compete in female sports

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government’s decision not to ban trans conversion therapy, saying that there are “complexities and sensitivities” and “things that still need to be worked out.”

Johnson also said that “biological males” should not compete in women’s sports and children should not make decisions about their gender without parental involvement.

“That doesn’t mean that I’m not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition, and it’s vital that we give people the maximum possible love and support in making those decisions,” Johnson said.

