Boris Johnson says 287 MPs being sanctioned by Russia should be ‘badge of honour’

Boris Johnson has said that MPs facing sanctions from Russia should consider them a “badge of honour.”

The Russian foreign ministry announced on Wednesday (27 April) that it was reciprocating sanctions placed by the UK government on 386 members of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, by placing their own on 287 members of the House of Commons.

“It’s, I think, no disrespect to those who haven’t been sanctioned when I say that all those 287 should regard it as a badge of honour,” Johnson said.

