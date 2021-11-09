Boris Johnson refuses to intervene over Geoffrey Cox voting from Caribbean during lockdown

Boris Johnson has refused to intervene after Tory MP Geoffrey Cox voted from the Caribbean during lockdown, saying the controversy is not a matter for him.

Asked if it was “appropriate” for the former attorney general to have worked in the British Virgin Islands, the prime minister’s spokesman said the “rules are set” by the Commons – not by No 10.

Asked, three times, if the government would quiz Sir Geoffrey over his activities earlier this year, the spokesman declined to say that he would.

The stance came as Labour demanded No 10 investigate whether the £1m-earning lawyer “is a Caribbean-based barrister or a Conservative MP”.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman also said, for the first time, that he opposes an “outright ban” on MPs having second jobs, having previously said that is a matter for the Commons to decide.

However, he refused to say what “outright” means – appearing to leave open the option of supporting a ban on the most controversial jobs, working as a consultant or adviser.

