Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for 'slandering' Archbishop in Rwanda row

Boris Johnson refused to apologise during for ‘slandering’ the Archbishop of Canterbury after he criticised the clergy for being more outraged about the government’s Rwanda immigration policy than the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Labour leader Keir Starmer asked Johnson to apologise for the attack during prime minister’s questions on Wednesday (20 April).

“I was slightly taken aback for the government to be criticised over the policy that we have devised to end the deaths at sea in the Channel as a result of cruel criminal gangs,” Johnson said.

