Boris Johnson has questioned his own past “attitudes” towards women, as controversy rages over misogyny at Westminster.

The prime minister has been criticised for joking that voting Tory can “cause your wife to have bigger breasts” and for admiring “semi-naked” volleyball players “glistening like wet otters”.

The remarks were raked up when he condemned the behaviour of Neil Parish, the Conservative MP forced to quit for watching porn at parliament as “totally unacceptable”.

Quizzed on the Tory record on women, Mr Johnson was also asked: “Do you ever look back on your own conduct towards women and regret any past attitudes?”

“I’m sure every human being looks back over episodes in their lives and wonders whether they might have done things differently,” he told Times Radio.

The comment came as the prime minister revealed he had “not so far” received a fine from the Metropolitan Police for a leaving party in No 10, held for his outgoing director of communications Lee Cain.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson questions his past ‘attitudes’ towards women amid misogyny row at parliament