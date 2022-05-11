Boris Johnson has promised more help with living costs “in the months ahead”, stepping back from his suggestion yesterday that he would announce new support measures within days.

The apparent climbdown came after Downing Street told the public not to expect new measures so soon and Michael Gove denied there would be an emergency budget.

The prime minister on Wednesday told ministers to “go faster” and be “as creative as possible” in devising measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis.

He said he would drive a “maximum energy effort” to help alleviate the cost of living crisis, promising more support “in the months ahead”.

In a press conference in Finland, Mr Johnson said: “We will have the maximum energy effort, ingenuity, to help the British people through them and everybody knows how tough it can be right now.

“But we’re gonna get through just as we got through through Covid.

“And you know all the money we’re already spending, there will be more of course, there will be more support in the months ahead as things continue to tough with the increase in the energy prices.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson promises more cost of living help in coming months, not days