Boris Johnson promises ‘compassion’ to help people through cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has promised “compassion” to help get the UK through the cost of living crisis.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of economic growth and praised the nation’s “extraordinary strength” to get back to normal following the Covid pandemic.

“We’re going to make sure that we use all our ingenuity, all our compassion, everything that we need to do to help people through the difficult aftershocks of Covid and the inflationary pressures that we’re seeing on the cost of energy,” Mr Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.