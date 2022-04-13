Boris Johnson ‘probably’ facing more fines and could end up paying £10,000, says Covid law expert

Boris Johnson is “more likely than not” to be handed more police fines over Downing Street gatherings after he was penalised for his law-breaking birthday bash, an expert on Covid laws has said.

Adam Wagner, a barrister and top authority on the regulations, said the prime minister could even eventually pay more than £10,000 if receives successive fixed penalty notices (FPNs) from the Metropolitan Police.

Mr Johnson reportedly attended at least six of the events being probed by Operation Hillman detectives. Asked if there were more fines on the way for the PM, Mr Wagner said: “I’d be surprised if there aren’t.”

The human rights lawyer told Sky News: “I think there is more [fines] coming down the line for him, more likely than not.”

He added: “If the prime minister attended six gatherings, five of which he is at serious risk of getting a fixed penalty notice for. If he gets a fixed penalty notice in order, for each one, then he could end up paying over £10,000.”

Mr Wagner suggested that fines were a good possibility for some people attending the 18 December 2020 Christmas party, and the 13 November gathering at the PM’s Downing Street flat – both of which Mr Johnson is believed to have attended.

The lawyer also suggested that several leaving events at Downing Street, some of which the PM is thought to have attended, are among the events for which the police could likely hand out fines.

“If all of the [leaving events] were quite similar, then it would seem to me there’s going to be a number of fixed penalty notices – probably for the prime minister as well,” said Mr Wagner.

The Independent took a look at the events being probed by the Scotland Yard team which the prime minister is believed to have attended.

20 May 2020 – ‘Bring your own booze’ event

Former Downing Street strategist Dominic Cummings claimed that a “socially distanced drinks” took place in the No 10 garden on 20 May 2020. A leaked email sent from the PM’s private secretary showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited – and told to “bring your own booze”.

Mr Johnson subsequently apologised for the event, confirming that he attended for around 25 minutes but assumed it was “a work event” – an excuse that drew laughter in the Commons.

19 June 2020 – Boris Johnson’s birthday

Both the PM and chancellor Rishi Sunak have both now paid fines and apologised for attending the birthday bash in Downing Street’s Cabinet Room during Covid restrictions.

Mr Johnson said it “did not occur” to him that the gathering on June 19 2020 to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules, but that he “now humbly accepts” he did breach Covid laws.

Boris Johnson claims ‘it did not occur’ to him that he was breaking rules

13 November – Downing Street ‘flat party’

Mr Cummings had made claims of a “flat party” in Mr Johnson on the day he left No 10, saying staff “could hear the music playing loudly”. Asked at PMQs whether there had been a party on 13 November 2020, Mr Johnson said “no” but added: “I’m sure that whatever happened the guidance was followed at all times.”

13 November – Leaving do for Lee Cain

According to reports at the time, Mr Johnson gave a leaving speech for Lee Cain, his departing director of communications, at an event being probe by the police. New lockdown laws had once again banned gatherings and leaving home “without reasonable excuse” at the time.

17 December 2020 – More Downing St leaving drinks

Police said they were investigating another leaving event was held for another departing No 10 official on 17 December 2020. The Telegraph reported that the staff member in question was Captain Steve Higham, then one of Mr Johnson’s private secretaries. The Mirror, which first reported the event said Mr Johnson was only there “for a few minutes”.

14 January 2021 – Yet more No 10 leaving drinks

Police said another one of the events being probed was a gathering was held in No 10 to mark the departure of two private secretaries on 14 January last year. Reports have suggested the PM attended the leaving event, which was for a senior civil servant in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, according to The Telegraph.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson ‘probably’ facing more fines and could end up paying £10,000, says Covid law expert