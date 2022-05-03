Boris Johnson pledges further £300m support package to Ukraine

Posted on May 3, 2022 0

Boris Johnson confirmed the UK will be sending more arms to Ukraine in the coming weeks as part of a £300 million support package.

The prime minister addressed the country’s parliament on Tuesday (3 May) and hailed Ukraine’s “finest hour” during a speech that promised the delivery of radars, drones and night vision devices.

“We will carry on supplying Ukraine alongside your other friends with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid until we have achieved our long-term goal,” Mr Johnson said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson pledges further £300m support package to Ukraine