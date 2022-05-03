Boris Johnson pledges further £300m support package to Ukraine

Boris Johnson confirmed the UK will be sending more arms to Ukraine in the coming weeks as part of a £300 million support package.

The prime minister addressed the country’s parliament on Tuesday (3 May) and hailed Ukraine’s “finest hour” during a speech that promised the delivery of radars, drones and night vision devices.

“We will carry on supplying Ukraine alongside your other friends with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid until we have achieved our long-term goal,” Mr Johnson said.

