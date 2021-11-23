Boris Johnson Peppa Pig speech ‘not a great moment’, says Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson‘s bizarre speech to business leaders “wasn’t a great moment”, a senior Conservative has said.

Speaking the morning after the poorly-received address, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said there we “things we can do better”.

It comes as senior Tories ask questions about Mr Johnson’s leadership amid a series of blunders.

The prime minister fumbled his lines in a speech to the CBI, an otherwise unusual address peppered with references to children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig.

Mr Hunt, a senior MP who is a possible backbench contender to replace Mr Johnson in the event of a challenge, however said Westminster was always full of “noises” and “complaints” about the government.

It comes after a torrid few weeks for the government, kicked off by the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, criticism over the cancelling of Northern infrastructure projects, and a revolt over social care.

“It wasn’t a great moment and it hasn’t been a great month for the Government,” Mr Hunt told Times Radio.

“I’m sure there are things that we can do better. But I was in the Cabinet for nine years from 2010 and frankly there’s never been a time when there weren’t noises off in Westminster, there weren’t backbench MPs with complaints about the way the Government is operating.”

A file photo from 2019 shows Jeremy Hunt congratulating Boris Johnson on winning the Tory leadership contest

He added: “Even though the last month has not been a good one for the Government, I don’t think the noises off we are getting now compare anything like… some of the ones that we have had previously.”

Despite Mr Hunt’s downplaying of the fracas, there are other signs of discontent in the Tory party. Ministers on Monday night were forced to defy 19 rebel Tory MPs and 70 abstentions to get their social care plan through the Commons.

The government had quietly rewritten the proposals in a way that disadvantages people on lower incomes and with less valuable assets.

A senior Downing Street source meanwhile told the BBC “there is a lot of concern inside the building about the PM”, adding: “It’s just not working”.

The source said: “Cabinet needs to wake up and demand serious changes otherwise it’ll keep getting worse. If they don’t insist, he just won’t do anything about it.”

