Boris Johnson orders ethics inquiry into Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson has told his independent ethics adviser Lord Geidt to conduct an inquiry into Rishi Sunak.

But Downing Street said the prime minister continues to have “full confidence” in the chancellor, following revelations in The Independentabout his wife’s “non-dom” tax status and the fact Mr Sunak held a US green card while a minister.

Mr Johnson’s decision to ask Christopher Geidt to carry out an investigation came after the chancellor last night requested a review of all declarations of interest since he first became a minister in 2018 to ensure they had been properly stated.

While he said he was confident he had acted appropriately at all times, Mr Sunak said his “overriding concern” was that the public should have confidence in the answers.

