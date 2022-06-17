Boris Johnson on surprise visit to Ukraine for talks with Zelensky

Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to Ukraine for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The prime minister’s second trip to the war-torn country comes a day after a joint visit by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi.

Mr Johnson pulled out of a planned visit to Wakefield ahead of next week’s by-election and a speech to northern Tories in Doncaster, sparking speculation that he might be heading for Ukraine.

