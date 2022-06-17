Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to Ukraine for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The prime minister’s second trip to the war-torn country comes a day after a joint visit by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi.
Mr Johnson pulled out of a planned visit to Wakefield ahead of next week’s by-election and a speech to northern Tories in Doncaster, sparking speculation that he might be heading for Ukraine.
Source Link Boris Johnson on surprise visit to Ukraine for talks with Zelensky