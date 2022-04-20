Boris Johnson ‘on borrowed time’ after Partygate apology, Ian Blackford says

Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford has said that Boris Johnson is “on borrowed time” following his apology over Partygate.

Blackford was speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (20 April).

“He should be offering his resignation to the Queen before her birthday… The UK Government is now led by a tag team of scandal; a Prime Minister who can’t be trusted with the truth and a Chancellor who can’t be trusted with his taxes,” Blackford said.

