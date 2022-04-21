Boris Johnson offers to boost arms trade with India in talks with Narendra Modi

The UK is to step up military supplies to India, with the removal of many of the restrictions limiting arms sales to the emerging south Asian economic giant.

The move was announced as Boris Johnson prepares to meet Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for talks on Friday that will have trade top of the agenda.

The PM has struggled to prevent his Partygate woes from overshadowing the two-day visit, losing his cool on Thursday and telling a TV interviewer to stop her questions about the scandal.

He has said he wants to accelerate a free trade agreement with India, pushing for a deal by autumn rather than the current New Year target, and dropping heavy hints that he is ready to offer visa liberalisation as a sweetener to Delhi for greater access for UK services and goods such as cars and whisky.

Mr Johnson wants India to switch away from Russia to alternative suppliers for military and energy imports, as part of the international effort to isolate Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

But he has said he will not lecture Mr Modi over India’s sharp increase in purchases of discounted Russian oil, but will instead offer “constructive engagement” on alternative sources.

As part of this drive, the UK will offer India an open general export licence, streamlining red tape and speeding delivery of military exports over the next decade.

The licences have only previously been issued to Britain’s closest allies in the US and EU.

The UK will also promise to work with India to boost security across the five domains – land, sea, air, space and cyber.

This will involve an offer of British know-how to support new Indian-designed and built fighter jets.

And Britain will support India’s requirements for new technology to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

Speaking ahead of his talks with Modi in New Delhi, Mr Johnson said: “The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty.

“The UK’s partnership with India is a beacon in these stormy seas. Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defence, is of vital importance as we look to the future.

“I look forward to discussing these issues with prime minister Modi in New Delhi today and working together to deliver a more secure and prosperous future for both our peoples.”

The pair will also discuss new cooperation on clean and renewable energy, including the launch of a virtual hydrogen science and innovation hub to accelerate affordable green hydrogen and joint work on the electrification of public transport across India.

