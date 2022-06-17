Boris Johnson offers 'strategic' support to Ukraine in surprise meeting with Zelensky

Boris Johnson has offered strategic support to Ukraine, on a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday (17 June).
The prime minister said that the UK would be with Ukraine until the nation “ultimately prevails”
“I have offered President Zelensky a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Zelensky’s meeting comes a day after the Ukrainian president was visited by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi.
