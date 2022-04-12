Boris Johnson offers “full apology” as he pays fine for breaking Covid laws at birthday party, but will not resign

Boris Johnson has offered a “full apology” and confirmed he has paid a fixed penalty fine for attending a birthday party in Downing Street in June 2020, but insisted that it “did not occur to me” at the time that he had broken the rules.

Defending himself against accusations that he misled parliament over parties at No 10, Mr Johnson insisted that he “spoke in good faith” when he told the House of Commons that no Covid rules were broken.

And he made clear that he will not resign after becoming the first UK prime minister ever to be found by police to have broken the law.

Asked if he will quit, he replied: “I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate that I have.”

