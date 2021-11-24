Boris Johnson has offered additional support to France to tackle people-smuggling gangs in the wake of the English Channel disaster which has claimed the lives of more than 20 migrants.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee, the prime minister said that the French authorities had previously rejected the offer of practical help from the UK – believed to include options such as police officers to patrol beaches and surveillance planes to spot launches of small boats attempting the perilous crossing.

He said his government would “leave no stone unturned” to demolish the business of human traffickers who were “literally getting away with murder” by charging desperate migrants huge sums to put them on vessels which are unsuitable for the voyage over one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson offers extra help to France to crack down on people-smuggling gangs