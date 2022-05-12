Boris Johnson has not received any further fine in the latest tranche of fixed penalty notices for lockdown breaches at No 10 announced by the Metropolitan Police today, Downing Street has said.

Scotland Yard announced today that the number of fines handed out to government staff for law-breaking parties held during the Covid-19 pandemic has topped 100.

In an update on Thursday, the force said its Operation Hillman investigation into a dozen events in Downing Street and Whitehall remains ongoing.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said that neither the prime minister nor cabinet secretary Simon Case was among those sanctioned in the latest round of fines, which doubled the total of 50 announced last month.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson not included in new round of Partygate fines, says Downing Street