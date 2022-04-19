Boris Johnson 'no longer worthy' of being Prime Minister, says senior Tory MP

Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper has said that Boris Johnson is “no longer worthy” of being prime minister following the Partygate scandal.

Harper said that he submitted a letter of no confidence to the 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady following Johnson’s apology in the House of Commons on Tuesday (19 April).

A debate will be held on Thursday (21 April) on whether Johnson knowingly misled parliament regarding his knowledge of the Covid rule-breaking.

