Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper has called for Boris Johnson to step down over his Partygate fine – saying the prime minister was “no longer worthy” of the office.

The former minister revealed that he had sent a letter of no-confidence to the 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady shortly after Mr Johnson apologised “unreservedly” in the Commons.

Mr Harper, who leads the Covid Recovery Group, told MPs: “I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds.”

The senior figure added: “We have a PM who broke the rules that he told the public to follow, hasn’t been straightforward about it – and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend the indefensible.”

In his letter to the 1922 Committee chair, Mr Harper suggested Mr Johnson may have broken the ministerial code – saying it was “difficult to avoid the conclusion that the prime minister has misled parliament”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson ‘no longer worthy’ of being PM says senior Tory MP calling for resignation