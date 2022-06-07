Boris Johnson no-confidence vote – live: PM insists result ‘decisive’ despite major rebellion

Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

Hailing the “decisive” result of a vote of no-confidence in his leadership, Boris Johnson said the government can now “move on” – despite a mass Tory rebellion against him.

The prime minister is set to meet his cabinet on Tuesday as he seeks to keep his premiership afloat by putting bruising confidence of voting firmly behind him.

Shortly after the ballot – which Mr Johnson won by a margin of 211 to 148 – the prime minister told broadcasters he had a “far bigger mandate” than he did when voted in as leader in 2019, adding he was “happy with that”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the British public was “fed up” with a prime minister that promised big and failed to deliver and who had “presided over a culture of lies and law breaking in parliament”.

Despite the victory on Monday night, Mr Johnson faces an uncertain political future. A steady stream of Tory MPs have called publicly for him to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of the Covid-19 regulations in No 10 and Whitehall.

Show latest update 1654574510 What happens next? The prime minister has insisted that a confidence vote which saw almost 150 of his own MPs try to force him from the helm of the Conservative party was a “decisive” victory for him. Despite winning tonight’s ballot by 211 votes to 148, Boris Johnson has found himself in the eye of a revolt against his premiership, the scale of which far surpassed the expectations of Mr Johnson’s allies – failing to put to bed questions over his leadership. But, ever brazen, the prime minister told reporters in No 10: “I think it’s an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on, to unite and to focus on delivery and that is exactly what we are going to do.” Despite winning today’s vote, Mr Johnson finds himself in perilous territory, reports my colleague Emily Atkinson: Namita Singh 7 June 2022 05:01 1654573233 ‘Boris Johnson should exit no 10,’ says Hague Former Conservative leader William Hague demanded Boris Johnson quits his premiership arguing that he had experienced a “greater level of rejection” in the confidence vote than any of his predecessors. Mr Johnson, who won the ballot by 211 to 148, saw 41 per cent of his MPs vote against him, compared to Theresa May who secured the support of 63 per cent of her MPs. “While Johnson has survived the night, the damage done to his premiership is severe,” Lord Hague wrote in The Times. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in central London on 6 June 2022 (Getty Images) Words have been said that cannot be retracted, reports published that cannot be erased, and votes have been cast that show a greater level of rejection than any Tory leader has ever endured and survived. Deep inside, he should recognise that, and turn his mind to getting out in a way that spares party and country such agonies and uncertainties. William Hague Lord Hague noted that “the nature of this particular revolt makes it qualitatively as well as quantitatively devastating.” “A fairly narrow victory for Boris Johnson is not the defeat of a rival faction, or the squashing of an alternative candidate, but rather the fending-off of a gathering feeling of hopelessness,” he wrote. Latest odds Despite winning Monday’s no-confidence vote, Boris Johnson is facing speculation over his long-term future after 148 Tory MPs voted against him. Even before the no-confidence vote, he was odds-on at 4/9 to leave No 10 according to Betfair. The list of runners and riders to replace Mr Johnson has lengthened in recent months, but there are several contenders should he eventually be forced out of Downing Street. Matt Mathers reports. Joe Middleton 7 June 2022 02:30 1654562723 Boris Johnson is holed below the waterline Our chief political commentator John Rentoul writes: Worse than Theresa May. That is not a comparison Boris Johnson wanted made, but his confidence vote was worse than hers, which she also “won”, in 2018. Johnson has lost the majority of his backbenchers and more than 40 per cent of the whole parliamentary party. For all the bravado beforehand about a one vote being enough, he knew he had to win by an emphatic margin, and he knows now that this is not it. Winning by 211 votes to 148 is in the middle of the grey zone of neither winning decisively nor losing. This is the result that Keir Starmer wanted: keeping Johnson afloat, but holed below the waterline and sinking slowly. Who knows how much more damage the prime minister can inflict on the Tory party’s reputation before he goes? Never mind all the mythology about the Conservative Party’s ruthlessness. It is not easy to be ruthless when you cannot be sure what your fellow conspirators are doing. A secret letter-writing campaign to trigger a secret ballot is a difficult system to organise, for or against the leader. If MPs had known what the result was going to be, they might have voted differently. Then, they might have been ruthless and decided to get rid of the prime minister straight away. Joe Middleton 7 June 2022 01:45 1654560023 Keir Starmer hits out at Tory MPs for supporting Johnson’s ‘law-breaking’ leadership Keir Starmer hits out at Tory MPs for supporting Johnson’s ‘law-breaking’ leadership Joe Middleton 7 June 2022 01:00 1654557323 ICYMI: Government aide quits as Scottish Tory MPs turn against Boris Johnson in confidence vote One of the few Scots in Boris Johnson’s government quit his post to join the majority of Conservative MPs from north of the border who voted against the prime minister in Monday’s confidence vote. John Lamont stood down as parliamentary private secretary in the Foreign Office, saying that he had received thousands of messages from constituents who were “rightly deeply angered” by lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street. At least four of the six Scottish Conservatives in the House of Commons voted to remove Mr Johnson, including Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and former Scotland secretary David Mundell. Joe Middleton 6 June 2022 23:29 1654553702 Confidence vote result ‘worst of all worlds for the Tories’, claims Sturgeon Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said the confidence vote result of Boris Johnson’s leadership is the “worst of all worlds for the Tories. She added that it “saddles the UK with an utterly lame duck PM” and added that for Scotland “it just underlines the democratic deficit” with just 2 of 59 MPs having confidence in Mr Johnson. Joe Middleton 6 June 2022 23:15

