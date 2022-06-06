Boris Johnson no-confidence vote: How will the ballot work?

Boris Johnson is facing a no-confidence vote on Monday (6 June) after Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, confirmed the threshold of 15 per cent of MPs had been reached.

At least 54 letters from Conservative MPs have been submitted to express a lack of confidence in the leader.

In the upcoming ballot, held between 6pm and 8pm, Mr Johnson must secure support from 50 per cent of Tories in order to survive.

If he fails, he will step down, prompting a leadership contest and a new prime minister.

