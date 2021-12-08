Boris Johnson news live: Video shows No 10 staff joking about Christmas party as second ‘gathering’ revealed

Leaked recording shows Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party in No 10

Leaked footage showing senior Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party last December has prompted anger from MPs, NHS bosses and those who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

In the video obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson‘s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton joked that the party was “was not socially distanced” and suggested passing it off as “a business meeting”.

Sajid David, the health secretary, was due to speak to the BBC on Wednesday morning but pulled out of the key broadcast interview, and the latest development piles pressure on the prime minister, who is due to face a grilling from Keir Starmer and other political opponents during PMQs later today.

The Daily Mirror also reported that former education secretary Gavin Williamson threw a separate party and delivered a short speech at the event last December while London was in Tier 2, which banned social mixing between households.

Show latest update 1638951402 PM faces Tory angry over festive party Boris Johnson is facing anger not just from his political opponents but from his own MPs. Veteran Conservative Sir Roger Gale said the situation bore “all the hallmarks of another ‘Barnard Castle’ moment” – a reference to the PM’s former aide driving 260 miles during strict lockdown conditions last year. “No 10 clearly has some serious questions to answer. Fast,” tweeted the North Thanet MP. The Telegraph’s Harry Yorke quoted a former Tory minister as saying: “It’s a disaster and some extreme humble pie needs to be eaten. I am absolutely furious because we’ve been trying to make the best of it on the basis of assurances. “This kind of thing just can’t happen.” Tory MP Charles Walker told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that “the No 10 party means that any future lockdowns will be advisory, whatever the law says”. Conservative pundit Tim Montgomerie wrote: “I am completely gobsmacked at this Christmas Party story. What were ppl in No10 thinking (or weren’t they thinking at all)? This govt badly needs some grown-ups in Downing St. No one seems to be in charge. Diabolical.” Tom Batchelor 8 December 2021 08:16 1638950982 Gavin Williamson held separate Christmas party against Covid rules The Department for Education (DfE) has admitted to holding its own social gathering of staff in the lead-up to Christmas last year, in contravention to coronavirus social-distancing rules. The Mirror reported that former education secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party and delivered a short speech at the event, which took place on 10 December while London was in Tier 2, which banned social mixing between households. A DfE spokeswoman said: “While this was work-related, looking back we accept it would have been better not to have gathered in this way at that particular time.” Tom Batchelor 8 December 2021 08:09 1638950322 NHS boss says No 10 party claims are a ‘blow to staff morale’ Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS trusts, has said the suggestion of a Downing Street Christmas party last year delivered a “blow to morale” for working in the health service. “In any difficult situation we all need to feel that we’re pulling together, that we’re a part of an effort and if it feels as though people have not been playing by the rules, if it feels as though powerful people are not playing by the rules, then there is a blow to morale, it does make it harder to get people to follow the advice,” Mr Taylor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “So no, it really isn’t what we need at the moment.” He added: “The public need the clearest possible message [on the Covid pandemic], and spending a lot of time dealing with what happened last year is not helping get that message across.” Tom Batchelor 8 December 2021 07:58 1638949723 Ministers pull out of broadcast interviews amid party furore Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has pulled out of a key broadcast interview this morning following the emergence of the leaked footage. BBC Radio 4’s Today programme said Mr Javid was scheduled to feature on Wednesday morning, but cancelled after the footage emerged. Presenter Nick Robinson said: “We were expecting to speak to the Health Secretary Sajid Javid this morning but we were told just a few minutes after that video emerged that no minister would be available to speak on the programme today.” Vaccines minister Maggie Throup is also understood to have pulled out of a planned round of regional television interviews. Tom Batchelor 8 December 2021 07:48 1638949437 Video shows Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party Firstly, a recap of the story which broke late yesterday that senior Downing Street staff had recorded themselves joking about holding a banned Christmas party in No 10. In the video from last December obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson’s then spokesperson Allegra Stratton joked that the party was “was not socially distanced” and suggested passing it off as “a business meeting”. The footage was recorded as a rehearsal for planned televised press briefings, with mock questions posted by the prime minister’s special adviser Ed Oldfield and other staff. Read the full story here: Tom Batchelor 8 December 2021 07:43 1638949347 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage as the pressure mounts on Boris Johnson over a Covid-guidance-flouting Christmas party said to have been held at No 10 last year. Tom Batchelor 8 December 2021 07:42

