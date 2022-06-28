Boris Johnson says he is ‘not worried’ by MPs plotting against him while at G7

Conservative MPs are ready to act “lightning fast” to oust prime minister Boris Johnson, a former MP has told The Independent.

Last week’s by-election defeats in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton have sparked demands for a second vote on Mr Johnson’s leadership, with some Tory MPs understood to have resubmitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee.

Meanwhile, yet more Tory rebels have urged ministers to resign in a bid to force the prime minister to follow suit.

Urging ambitious ministers to “show a little backbone and indeed leadership”, 1922 Committee vice-chair William Wragg joined a growing chorus of former Tory leaders, erstwhile ministers and peers demanding that senior members of Mr Johnson’s government consider their positions.

But, speaking at the G7 summit, Mr Johnson insisted he had a mandate to drive a “massive, massive agenda”, adding: “Nobody abandons a privilege like that.”

Meanwhile, as MPs prepare to debate his plans to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Johnson claimed the controversial legislation could be implemented in 2022.

Conservative rebels will act "lightning fast" to oust the prime minister when a powerful Commons committee publishes its findings on whether he lied to parliament over Partygate, a former minister said to The Independent. "When it happens, it has to be lightning-fast and it has to be at a moment when his position is irrecoverable," the minister said. The comments came as cabinet ministers faced growing calls to follow Oliver Dowden, who quit his government post and the chairmanship of the Tory Party after the devastating byelection defeats.

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: Tory rebels ready to act ‘lightening fast’ to oust PM