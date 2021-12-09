Boris Johnson news – live: Tory backbench rebellion grows as government faces claims of 7 lockdown gatherings

Sobbing Allegra Stratton resigns over No 10 party video

Tory backbenchers continue to mount pressure on Boris Johnson amid allegations of rule-breaking Downing Street Christmas parties last year while the nation was in lockdown.

The Prime Minister is facing anger from MPs after he hastily triggered a switch to his Plan B for coronavirus restrictions to tackle the omicron variant amid the party crisis that saw one of Mr Johnson’s top aides, Allegra Stratton, resign.

Conservative backbenchers openly questioned the government‘s “credibility” in being able to enforce the rules while so many believed Downing Street had breached them.

Conservative former chief whip Mark Harper added: “What I am really concerned about is that it is unquestionably the case that over the last few weeks the Government’s credibility, whether it is on Paterson or on the Christmas parties, has taken a hit.”

It comes as the government is now facing accusations that ministers, aides and officials attended at least seven different parties while the nation was in lockdown last Christmas.

Show latest update 1639037090 Sajid Javid withdrew from media interviews because he was ‘upset’ by leaked video of Allegra Stratton Health secretary Sajid Javid said he withdrew from media broadcast interviews on Wednesday because he was “upset” by the leaked video showing No 10 senior aides joking about an alleged lockdown-busting Christmas party. Asked why no government minister appeared on Wednesday morning, the cabinet minister replied: “I didn’t appear because I saw that video – it upset me, it upset a lot of people I think across the country, it upset the Prime Minister.” Asked whether he “refused” to go onto the airwaves following the emergence of the footage, Mr Javid added: “No, it wasn’t about refusing – I spoke to my colleagues in No 10 and we actually agreed it is best to take some time to respond to the video in the way that the Prime Minister has now, by ordering an investigation by the Cabinet Secretary.” Thomas Kingsley 9 December 2021 08:04 1639036412 Boris Johnson faces pressure from own side as Covid party row claims Boris Johnson continues to face pressure from within his own party over his bungled handling of allegations of a lockdown-breaching party at 10 Downing Street, as the crisis gripping his government forced the resignation of a top aide. In a bid to draw a line under the debacle, the prime minister ordered an inquiry by his most senior civil servant into the events of 18 December, when up to 50 aides are reported to have enjoyed alcohol, food and a secret Santa at a time when London was under strict Tier 3 controls barring most indoor gatherings. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more details below: Thomas Kingsley 9 December 2021 07:53 1639036111 Welcome Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog. Follow the latest updates from Westminster as they happen. Thomas Kingsley 9 December 2021 07:48

