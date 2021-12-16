Boris Johnson news – live: Sunak ‘accused of going missing in action’ as North Shropshire by-election starts

Rishi Sunak has been criticised for not announcing a new package of support amid the latest Covid guidance

Rishi Sunak has been accused of going “missing in action” by a trade union as businesses call for more support, according to a report, as voters in North Shropshire head to the polls.

The Treasury said the chancellor was on a work trip in California as industry leaders criticised the chancellor for not announcing a new package of support while the public are told to cut back on socialising.

Meanwhile, a by-election is kicking off in North Shropshire – with the Liberal Democrats claiming last night it was a “coin toss” between them and the Co

The contest was triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson – who had held the seat since 1997 – following a scandal over his second second.

Show latest update 1639643468 ‘Perhaps he might want to get himself on a flight back’ Labour has also chimed in with calls for the chancellor to return to the UK. “We understand the Chancellor is currently out of the country in California,” Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said. “So perhaps he might want to get himself on a flight back and get a grip on the situation because businesses need certainty and confidence now.” Zoe Tidman 16 December 2021 08:31 1639643104 Industry leader calls on chancellor to ‘stand up’ Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester’s night-time industry tsar, has called on the chancellor to “stand up”. “We need immediate help,” he said. Zoe Tidman 16 December 2021 08:25 1639642120 Rishi Sunak ‘accused of going missing in action’ as businesses call for support With Covid guidance telling people to cut back on socialising, business leaders and unions have blasted chancellor Rishi Sunak for failing to announce a package of support for the hospitality sector, such as the furlough scheme. Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has been in California on a four-day official trip – The Mirror revealed on Wednesday evening. He was accused of going “missing in action” by one union, the newspaper reported. Ben Chapman reports: Zoe Tidman 16 December 2021 08:08 1639640642 Lib Dems say North Shropshire by-election is ‘coin toss’ Last night, the leader of the Liberal Democrats claimed the by-election was a “coin toss” between his party and the Conservatives. Speaking on the eve of the contest, Ed Davey urged Labour and Green voters to “lend us their support” to defeat Boris Johnson’s party by backing their candidate Helen Morgan. Jon Stone, our policy correspondent, has the full story: Zoe Tidman 16 December 2021 07:44 1639640550 Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of UK politics on the day of the North Shropshire by-election. Zoe Tidman 16 December 2021 07:42

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: Sunak ‘accused of going missing in action’ as North Shropshire by-election starts