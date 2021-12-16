Boris Johnson news – live: Sunak ‘accused of going missing in action’ as North Shropshire by-election starts

Rishi Sunak has been accused of going “missing in action” by a trade union as businesses call for more support, according to a report, as voters in North Shropshire head to the polls.
The Treasury said the chancellor was on a work trip in California as industry leaders criticised the chancellor for not announcing a new package of support while the public are told to cut back on socialising.
Meanwhile, a by-election is kicking off in North Shropshire – with the Liberal Democrats claiming last night it was a “coin toss” between them and the Co
The contest was triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson – who had held the seat since 1997 – following a scandal over his second second.
‘Perhaps he might want to get himself on a flight back’
Labour has also chimed in with calls for the chancellor to return to the UK.
“We understand the Chancellor is currently out of the country in California,” Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said.
“So perhaps he might want to get himself on a flight back and get a grip on the situation because businesses need certainty and confidence now.”
Industry leader calls on chancellor to ‘stand up’
Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester’s night-time industry tsar, has called on the chancellor to “stand up”.
“We need immediate help,” he said.
With Covid guidance telling people to cut back on socialising, business leaders and unions have blasted chancellor Rishi Sunak for failing to announce a package of support for the hospitality sector, such as the furlough scheme.
Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has been in California on a four-day official trip – The Mirror revealed on Wednesday evening.
He was accused of going “missing in action” by one union, the newspaper reported.
Ben Chapman reports:
Lib Dems say North Shropshire by-election is ‘coin toss’
Last night, the leader of the Liberal Democrats claimed the by-election was a “coin toss” between his party and the Conservatives.
Speaking on the eve of the contest, Ed Davey urged Labour and Green voters to “lend us their support” to defeat Boris Johnson’s party by backing their candidate Helen Morgan.
Jon Stone, our policy correspondent, has the full story:
