Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer demands swift action over ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP

MP accused of watching porn in Commons could face recall petition, says minister

Keir Starmer has called on the Conservatives to take immediate action against the MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons, instead of leaving it to an independent investigation.

The Tories have referred the controversy to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (IGS) – the watchdog set up in the wake of the Me Too movement – promising “appropriate action” if the allegation is proved true.

But the Labour leader said there is no need for the party to await the inquiry’s conclusions “because [it] knows who this individual is,” Sir Keir said while on the local elections campaign trail in Cumbria. “I think that they should deal with it and deal with it sooner rather than later.”

It comes amid multiple accusations of sexism in Westminster, following the row over comments made by a Tory MP about Angela Rayner’s legs and allegations from a female Labour MP about lewd remarks she was subjected to by a member of the shadow cabinet.

Show latest update 1651158861 Ports chiefs demand compensation after Rees-Mogg ditches Brexit controls Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed the move to ditch Brexit import controls on from food from the EU could save British businesses “up to £1bn” a year. But the British Ports Association (BPA) has now lashed out at the “wasted” millions spent on building border control posts that port chiefs fear will remain unused. Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the BPA, described the decision as “quite an amazing development” – saying the body will be pressing government for compensation. “This announcement is a major policy change, meaning the facilities will effectively become white elephants, wasting millions of pounds of public and private funding, not to mention the huge effort there has been to get things ready in time,” he said. Port companies are reportedly ready to take legal action against the government to recover the costs of building the border facilities and the recruitment of extra staff. Adam Forrest 28 April 2022 16:14 1651157897 Labour ads attack Lib Dems for wanting to decriminalise drugs Labour is buying targeted online adverts attacking the Lib Dems for wanting to decriminalise drugs, The Independent has learned. Keir Starmer‘s party in mid-April began to buy Facebook and Instagram attack ads singling out the policy to tens of thousands of people. It comes as the opposition ramps up authoritarian rhetoric and policies on social issues like climate protests and criminal justice, writes our policy correspondent Jon Stone. Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 15:58 1651156982 Tory MP criticises party’s decision to refer ‘porn MP’ to watchdog Conservative Caroline Nokes has said the decision by her party’s chief whip to refer the complaint made about a male colleague watching porn in the Commons to a parliamentary watchdog amounted to “kicking it into long grass”. Speaking to the PoliticsHome, Ms Nokes, who is chair of the women and equalities select committee, said she was “disappointed” that no action was taken swiftly against the accused MP the following day. “I thought I would wake up on Wednesday morning to find somebody had had the whip withdrawn, and that didn’t happen,” she told this week’s episode of the The Rundown podcast. “We’ve seen the whip withdrawn from colleagues for a variety of reasons over the years. I thought this seemed to be fairly straightforward. It was raised by one colleague, it was corroborated by another. That seems to me perfectly enough to withdraw the whip.” She also dismissed suggestions that the MP accused of looking at porn in the Commons, who has not been named, had accidentally opened an “unsolicited” link on his phone, insisting that the allegation from two female colleagues was “quite clear”. This file photo shows Nokes inside the House of Commons Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 15:43 1651155472 UK abandons plans for further EU-UK goods checks The government has dropped plans to impose further checks on goods entering the UK from the EU, with Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg saying it would be “wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports”. It means restrictions on the imports of chilled meats from the EU and border checks on plant and animal products will not be introduced in July. Port operators expressed frustration that time and money spent preparing for the new checks had been “wasted”. But Mr Rees-Mogg insisted a “new regime of border import controls” will be established by the end of 2023. Goods moving from the UK will continue to be subject to checks in the EU despite the government deciding not to introduce the controls in Britain. Meanwhile, controls which have already been introduced in the UK will remain in place. Rees-Mogg is pictured in the Commons chamber In a statement to MPs, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “When the UK left the European Union, we regained the right to manage our own borders in a way that works for Britain. This includes how we manage imports into our country from overseas. “British businesses and people going about their daily lives are being hit by rising costs caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and in energy prices. It would therefore be wrong to impose new administrative burdens and risk disruption at ports and to supply chains at this point. “The remaining import controls on EU goods will no longer be introduced this year – saving British businesses up to £1bn in annual costs.” Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 15:17 1651153513 Cabinet minister says minority of male politicians ‘behave like animals’ We reported earlier (see post from 1.20pm) that attorney-general Suella Braverman said a minority of men in politics “behave like animals”, and are bringing parliament into disrepute with unacceptable behaviour. Her comments came after an unidentified Conservative MP was accused of watching pornography in the Commons chamber, with the matter being referred to a parliamentary watchdog. Here’s our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn with more on Ms Braverman’s remarks to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour programme: Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 14:45 1651153229 Watch: Just Stop Oil activists block M25 petrol station at rush hour Just Stop Oil activists block M25 petrol station at rush hour Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 14:40 1651153132 Javid condemns ‘shameful’ sexism reports and says Westminster ‘must change’ Sajid Javid has denounced recently surfaced reports of “inappropriate and sexist behaviour” in parliament as “shameful”. “Parliamentarians are public servants and it is their duty to set an example of character and integrity,” the health secretary tweeted. “The culture of Westminster needs to change.” It comes amid the ongoing row over comments made by a Tory MP about Angela Rayner’s legs; allegations from a female Labour MP about lewd remarks she was subjected to by a member of the shadow cabinet; and reports that a male Tory MP was seen watching pornography on his mobile phone inside the Commons chamber. Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 14:38 1651151209 Discipline ‘porn MP’ now, Starmer tells Conservatives As we reported earlier (see post from 1.10pm), Keir Starmer has said the Tories must take immediate action against the MP who watched porn in the Commons, instead of leaving it an independent investigation. The Tories have referred the controversy to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (IGS) – promising “appropriate action” if the allegation is proved. But the Labour leader said there is no need for the party to await the inquiry’s conclusions, because the MPs’ identity is known to its whips’ office, writes our deputy political editor Rob Merrick. “This is an unusual case because the Tory Party knows who this individual is,” he said, on the local elections campaign trail in Cumbria. “I think that they should deal with it and deal with it sooner rather than later and take appropriate action.” Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 14:06 1651150796 Ofcom rejects complaint by NI Greens over BBC election coverage Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has rejected a complaint by the NI Green Party over the BBC’s coverage of its election campaign, after the party accused the corporation of giving undue prominence to the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party. Party leader Clare Bailey claimed the BBC had given the TUV more exposure despite the fact it only had one seat in the last Assembly mandate and the Greens had two. However, the BBC told Ofgem its coverage plans were in line with Ofcom requirements and its own election guidelines, insisting its coverage allocation was not based solely on past election results but also factored in opinion polling data related to the current election. The TUV has polled higher than the Greens in several pre-election surveys of voter intentions. Publishing its ruling on Thursday, Ofcom said it was satisfied with the approach the BBC had adopted. “Following careful consideration, Ofcom’s Election Committee has not upheld a complaint from the Green Party Northern Ireland about the BBC’s pre-election coverage,” a spokesman for the regulator said, adding: “The committee was satisfied, among other things, that the weight placed by the BBC on opinion poll evidence was reasonable. It also recognised the difficult nature of the editorial decision made by the BBC, where the evidence on past electoral and current support is finely balanced.” Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 13:59 1651149822 Parliament prorogued until 10 May Over at Westminster, parliament has been officially prorogued until 10 May, when the new parliamentary session begins after the Queen’s Speech. The monarch will set out the government’s future agenda, including legislative plans. Prorogation is the formal name given to the period between the end of a parliamentary session and the state opening that begins the next one. This file photo shows the Palace of Westminster, where parliament sits Sam Hancock 28 April 2022 13:43

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: Starmer demands swift action over ‘porn-watching’ Tory MP