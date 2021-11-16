Boris Johnson news – live: Sleaze U-turn is derailed as PM’s father Stanley accused of groping two women

Stanley Johnson denies accusations of inappropriately touching Tory MP

Boris Johnson will face his cabinet today just hours after his government botched its U-turn on Owen Paterson’s lobbying scandal.

The government’s scheme was thrown into chaos on Monday night when one of Mr Johnson’s own MPs shouted “object” after a motion to scrap the proposed new parliamentary standards body was raised.

A full vote will now have to be held.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s father, Stanley, has been accused by two women of touching them inappropriately.

Caroline Nokes, a Conservative MP, and a journalist both claim Stanley Johnson groped them at Tory conferences 16 years apart. He denies doing so.

Show latest update 1637056067 Labour makes hay on sunny Tuesday Labour has called efforts to block a bid to endorse the investigation into former MP Owen Paterson and scrap controversial standards reforms are “breathtaking”. The government’s planned U-turn on the situation was derailed last night when MPs blocked it. Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told LBC: “We’ve had a situation first of all where Owen Paterson, who was then one of the government’s senior backbench MPs, was found very clearly to have broken the rules. “The government has firstly avoided endorsing that report by frankly ripping up the rules and deciding just because the government didn’t like the conclusion that had been drawn, it would change the system. “We now are in a situation where, unbelievably, another of the government’s backbenchers still won’t accept the conclusion of the report. “Why is it always one rule for this government and one rule for everybody else?” Jon Sharman 16 November 2021 09:47 1637055453 Boris Johnson’s father Stanley accused of inappropriately touching two women including Tory MP Two women including Tory MP Caroline Nokes have accused Boris Johnson’s father Stanley of inappropriately touching them, writes Zoe Tidman. Ms Nokes, who is the chair of the parliamentary women and equalities committee, said the 81-year-old smacked her “on the backside about as hard as he could” during a party conference in 2003. The elder Mr Johnson declined to comment about her allegation made to Sky News, other than to say he has “no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all”. Jon Sharman 16 November 2021 09:37 1637055418 Government botches U-turn on Owen Paterson sleaze scandal Boris Johnson’s attempt to draw a line under the Owen Paterson scandal failed on Monday night after MPs unexpectedly blocked a government motion, writes Jon Stone. Parliament was thrown into more chaos after ministers tried and failed to get their U-turn through parliament without a vote. The government had hoped MPs would approve a motion to scrap the controversial standards reforms without an embarrassing division. Jon Sharman 16 November 2021 09:36

