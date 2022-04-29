Boris Johnson news – live: Senior Tories call on PM to act on ‘porn-watching’ MP

Boris Johnson denies calling Tobias Ellwood a ‘c***’

Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure from his own party to act swiftly against the MP who allegedly watched porn in the House of Commons.

Both Labour and the Tories have demanded to know why the whip has not been stripped from the unnamed MP, after he was identified by two female colleagues for watching pornography on his phone.

One senior Conservative MP told The Independent that “in any other workplace” someone facing such an accusation would be suspended, while a second said the party should “sack him now”.

Caroline Nokes, a former minister, said that by asking officials in parliament to investigate, instead of taking tough action itself, her party is “kicking it into the long grass”.

Labour leader Kier Starmer demanded to know why the Conservatives are stalling the inquiry, saying: “This is an unusual case because the Tory party knows who this individual is.”

Mr Johnson, meanwhile, on Thursday said it was “obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace”, after refusing to say if the MP would lose the whip if the accusation was proved true.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 29 April 2022 04:36

