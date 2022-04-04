Boris Johnson news-live: Rees-Mogg quotes Old Testament on trans issue, saying ‘God made us in his image’

Boris Johnson told truth about Partygate ‘to best of his ability’, says deputy PM

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the Old testament is “good enough” for him when looking at transgender issues.

Asked on the LBC phone-in if a woman can have a penis, cabinet minister said “no” and referenced Genesis 1: 27.

He said: “God made man in his own image. He made man and he made woman. He made both of them. I think God making us in his own image is quite good enough for me.”

However, Rees-Mogg admitted that the issue is “a complex one” saying “it’s very important to allow people to make whatever choices in their life.”

The controversial comments by the Brexit opportunities minister comes as he also defended his dismissal of the partygate row as “fluff” in the context of the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, saying it was “not the most important issue in the world”.

He acknowledged that people were “undeniably cross” but insisted that Boris Johnson had not misled parliament, suggesting the PM had been given “wrong information”.

It comes as former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.

There are issues of tolerance, and there are issues of kindliness, and I think it’s very important to allow people to make whatever choices in their life.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 11:01 1649065979 MP Simon Harts says there are many decisions ‘we’d wish we’d taken differently’ over Partygate The secretary of state for Wales tells GB News: “‘There are many things, many decisions and judgements that we probably all made at the time that we wish we’d taken differently.” See the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 10:52 1649065050 Rising food costs ‘nothing to do with Brexit’, insists Jacob Rees-Mogg Mr Rees-Mogg also claimed that post-Brexit trade deals would help ease the cost of living crisis – despite predictions food inflation will hit 15 per cent this year. My colleague Adam Forrest reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 10:37 1649063982 Government minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said he felt “sorry” on a “personal level” about David Warburton’s position The Brexit opportunities minister, whose constituency borders Mr Warburton’s Somerton and Frome seat, was asked on LBC Radio if he would offer a word of comfort to a neighbouring MP. “I obviously feel sorry for somebody on a personal level but it’s really important that the inquiry is carried out and people feel safe working in Parliament,” the former Commons leader said. “There’s a need for personal sympathy but there is also a need for a proper process to be followed.” Mr Rees-Mogg said it was “really important that people who are worried about their working relationship in Parliament have an independent body that they can go to”. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 10:19 1649063078 Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson was given wrong information about parties in Downing Street The minister told LBC: “The fact that the prime minister was given wrong information does not mean he mislead people.” Watch the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 10:04 1649062053 Jacob Rees-Mogg defends his description of partygate as “fluff” and “fundamentally trivial” Speaking to LBC this morning, the minister said: “I think those words in the context of what is going on in Ukraine is completely reasonable. “I don’t think the issue of what may or may not have happened in Downing Street is fundamental. “What is fundamental is that we look in the enquiry at how those rules were devised and the effect that they had because I think some of those rules were inhuman.” He added: “What we should learn from this is not in relation to parties, but was it ever right to say that you weren’t allowed to be with people as they were dying and I think it is so important that the enquiry that is about to take place looks to whether the restrictions were proportionate.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 09:47 1649061946 Parliament does appear to have a problem with drug-taking, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has said. Asked how rife cocaine abuse is in Parliament and if she has seen it, the Labour MP told Times Radio: “I don’t know how rife it is. I personally have never witnessed that, but it would appear that there is a problem that it is taking place. “I think that what troubles me the most is the ongoing issues where it comes to sexual harassment. “We do have an independent process now in Parliament and I think that is a welcome step. I think it is vital that people who have concerns and who have complaints to make do come forward, that those complaints are taken seriously and action is taken. “Those who want to make complaints can be confident there will be a proper process now and that action will arise out of it when complaints are upheld.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 09:45 1649061356 Rishi Sunak topples to bottom of Cabinet League table amidst soaring cost of living prices The chancellor has fallen to third from bottom of the Cabinet League table in the wake of his Spring Statement which was overwhelmingly criticised for not going far enough to help the poorest households. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 09:35 1649060631 The war in Ukraine has helped to “contextualise” the partygate saga, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said. Speaking on TalkRadio, he said: “Looking at how this interview started and what we’re seeing in Ukraine, that helps contextualise all of this in my head. “And I think we’re now dealing with something of such seriousness and such horror that what went on maybe two years ago clearly needs to be dealt with, and should be – it’s a source of irritation for a lot of people still – but I’m glad that this thing is now coming to a conclusion.” Earlier, Mr Hart told Sky News “the world has moved on a considerable distance”. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 09:23 1649060141 ‘The Tories have made poverty our new normal’ “From benefits recipients and blue-collar workers to students and the middle class, no one will be immune to the price hikes set to bring this country to breaking point.” Read our digital editor Alice Murphy’s take on the cost of living crisis. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 09:15

