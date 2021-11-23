Boris Johnson news – live: PM’s majority slashed as social care changes pushed through despite Tory rebellion

MPs vote to approve controversial social care proposals

Boris Johnson saw his 80-seat majority shrink in the House of Commons last night as MPs approved controversial changes to England’s social care system, by a margin of 272-246 – majority of 26.

Some 19 Tory MPs joined Labour to vote against the amendment – which bars means-tested contributions made by local authorities on behalf of some pensioners counting towards the £86,000 cap – while dozens of others, including former PM Theresa May and ex-health secretary Jeremy Hunt, abstained.

The measure now faces further opposition as it moves to the House of Lords, where Baroness Finlay has said peers will “scrutinise” the government’s reforms “very, very carefully”. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning: “It may be that we will say to the Commons, ‘can you think again?’ … because, clearly, there’s a lot of disquiet”.

Changes to the Health and Care Bill announced just days ago will save the government £900m a year by making a proposed cap on lifetime social care costs significantly less generous for poorer pensioners, while allowing wealthy home-owners to pass the majority of their assets on to their children.

Follow our live coverage below

Good morning Hello, and welcome to The Independent's rolling politics coverage. Stay tuned as bring you the latest reaction to last night's Commons vote, which saw ministers and MPs back the controversial amendment to a funding cost cap in England. Sam Hancock 23 November 2021 07:42

