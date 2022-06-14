Boris Johnson news – live: PM’s Brexit bill in ‘clear breach’ of international law

Boris Johnson admits he signed Northern Ireland Protocol hoping EU would not ‘apply it’

Boris Johnson’s action on the Northern Ireland protocol is a “clear breach” of international law, the vice president of Sinn Fein has said.

The legislation published today will give ministers powers to override elements of the protocol and give Britain new powers in the region on tax and state sudsidies.

Speaking to a news conference on Monday reacting to the plans, Michelle O’Neill said: “All that Boris Johnson is doing today is to further political instability and create even more economic uncertainty for the days and weeks ahead.”

Asked if she thought the prime minister’s plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol were illegal, Ms O’Neill said: “Yes. Boris Johnson’s action is in clear breach of international law.

“Regardless of the detail, he himself signed up to an agreement, he signed on the dotted line, and he is now legislating to breach that international agreement.”

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said that “renegogiating the protocol is unrealistic” and would bring “further legal uncertainty for people and businesses in Northern Ireland”

Show latest update 1655178113 Rwanda deportations ‘shame Britain’, church leaders say hours before first flight to leave Church of England leaders joined opposition parties to condemn the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, describing it as an“immoral” policy that “shames Britain”. In a letter to The Times, the Archbishops of Canterbury, York and 23 other bishops wrote that no attempts were made by the government to “understand the predicament” of the affected. “The shame is our own, because our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat asylum seekers with compassion, fairness and justice, as we have for centuries,” it said. “This immoral policy shames Britain.” The first flight to take asylum seekers to Rwanda is set to leave the UK after two legal challenges failed in their last-ditch attempt to halt the controversial deportation policy. The government has justified the deportations by saying that it was compliant with Britain’s national and international obligations and was necessary to combat the activities of the human trafficking gangs. Shweta Sharma 14 June 2022 04:41 1655172000 Hundreds protest outside Home Office against Rwanda deportation plan A lawyer who attended a protest outside the Home Office has said there is “righteous anger” at the Government plan to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda. Hundreds of protesters took part in a demonstration outside the Home Office in Westminster on Monday. Lauren Chaplin, 28, who works as a lawyer in London, attended the protest and called the controversial Government policy “violent and repressive”. Lottie Kilraine reports: Emily Atkinson 14 June 2022 03:00 1655168400 Watch: George Eustice warns NI protocol is ‘serious threat’ to Good Friday Agreement George Eustice warns NI protocol is ‘serious threat’ to Good Friday Agreement Emily Atkinson 14 June 2022 02:00 1655164800 Only seven asylum seekers set to be on Rwanda deportation flight after dozens of successful appeals The first Rwanda deportation flight appears to be in doubt after a series of legal challenges have pushed the number of asylum seekers booked onboard into single figures. The Care4Calais group said only seven people were approved for removal on Tuesday’s flight after sucessful individual challenges in recent days. Up to 130 people were told they could be sent to Rwanda under home secretary Priti Patel’s highly controversial scheme. But the Home Office said last week that 31 people were due to leave on the first flight. Adam Forrest has more: Emily Atkinson 14 June 2022 01:00 1655161200 Former Just Eat CEO appointed as new ‘cost of living business tsar’ The government has appointed the founder of Just Eat as its new “cost of living business tsar”. The Cabinet Office said David Buttress, former CEO of the online food delivery service, will work with the private sector to develop new business-led initiatives to help people struggling with the squeeze on living standards. Announcing the appointment, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said Mr Buttress would bring a “wealth of experience” and the “vigour and ingenuity of business” to the role. “Businesses and organisations across the country have stepped up time and time again when the nation needs it most. The financial pressures people are facing as a result of current global challenges will be no different,” he said. Emily Atkinson 14 June 2022 00:00 1655158550 What is the government’s food strategy and why is it under fire? The government has published its new food strategy which aims to tackle rising food costs and obesity levels. The strategy sets out what the government will do to deliver “healthier, more sustainable and affordable diets for all”. It follows the government-comissioned independent review of the food system known as the National Food Strategy, led by restauranteur Henry Dimbleby. Boris Johnson pledged the blueprint, being launched in a white paper on Monday, will “back” British farmers. My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports: Emily Atkinson 13 June 2022 23:15 1655156750 Charities pin hopes on next High Court challenge after today’s Rwanda appeals failed Charities who hoped a last-ditch legal bid to halt migrant deportations to Rwanda have told of their disappointment of its failings, but say they will continue to press ahead with a full legal challenge to the policy due to be heard next month. “Throughout these injunction hearings, we have heard powerful evidence against this policy and we are confident that, when our full legal challenge is heard in the High Court in July, this government will be forced to abandon this policy and bring back anyone who is ultimately removed,” said deputy director of Detention Action James Wilson. Emily Atkinson 13 June 2022 22:45 1655154650 Government launch probe into Oxford Uni donation from Vietnamese company The government is investigating a £155 million donation to a University of Oxford college from a Vietnamese company. It comes after concerns were raised in the Commons over Linacre College’s memorandum of understanding with Sovico Group to receive the gift. The investment group was represented by its chairwoman, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao. Last November, the college said it would approach the Privy Council to ask permission to change its name to Thao College, following the first gift of £50 million. Education minister Michelle Donelan told MPs she is “actively investigating” the matter and could provide an update in the coming days. Emily Atkinson 13 June 2022 22:10 1655152850 ‘Immoral’ Rwanda deportations shame Britain, say Church of England leaders The plan to send failed asylum seekers to Rwanda is an “immoral policy” that “shames Britain”, leaders of the Church of England have said. The Government’s intention is to have some people who have entered the UK illegally flown to the east African country to seek asylum there. Senior Church of England bishops, including the archbishops of Canterbury and York, have criticised the plan for lacking morality. A letter to The Times to be published on Tuesday, signed by the Most Rev Justin Welby and the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, says: “Whether or not the first deportation flight leaves Britain today for Rwanda, this policy should shame us as a nation.” Ted Hennessey reports: Emily Atkinson 13 June 2022 21:40 1655151439 Watch: Grenfell survivor blasts government’s response to fire on fifth anniversary of disaster Grenfell survivor blasts Government’s response to fire on fifth anniversary of disaster Emily Atkinson 13 June 2022 21:17

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: PM’s Brexit bill in ‘clear breach’ of international law