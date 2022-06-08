Boris Johnson news – live: PM urged to sack ministers for ‘disloyalty’ over vote

Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson is being urged to sack ministers who did not publicly announce that they were backing him in the no-confidence vote.

Thirteen members of the government have not confirmed how they voted on Monday.

One cabinet minister told The Times: “The prime minister needs to stamp his authority on the party. Some of the newer MPs are furious at the way people on the payroll have behaved.

“We’ve had ministers voting against him. He may be nervous about a reshuffle but he’s going to find it very hard to resist.”

It comes as senior MPs urge Mr Johnson to cut taxes this year and allies encourage him to ditch Rishi Sunak and elevate Jeremy Hunt to chancellor in an effort to shore up his fragile leadership and prevent a Tory civil war.

The prime minister’s future in No 10 was left hanging in the balance after a vote of confidence on Monday night that saw 148 Conservative MPs vote against him.

Show latest update 1654678844 Boris Johnson to face MPs following Tory revolt Boris Johnson is to face Parliament on Wednesday for the first time since the damaging revolt by Tory MPs in Monday’s confidence vote. Backers of the Prime Minister can be expected to stage a noisy show of support when he steps up for his weekly Commons questions. But behind the scenes, tensions are running high after 40% of Conservative MPs refused to support him in the vote of confidence. Although Mr Johnson survived, by 211 votes to 148, critics warned that he had been severely wounded by the scale of the rebellion and could be gone before the end of the year. Read the full story ahead of Boris Johnson facing PMQs this afternoon: Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 10:00 1654677644 Government ‘did not consult First Treasury Counsel about Northern Ireland Protocol plan’ The First Treasury Counsel, the government’s independent barrister on national legal issues, has reportedly not been consulted about whether the government’s plan to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol will break international law. Sky News reported that the barrister, Sir James Eadie, was not asked for his opinion on the plan. He has reportedly indicated that he thinks it will be very hard for the UK to argue that it is not breaking international law. Plans to roll back the Northern Ireland Protocol could also be stalled by Tory rebels, according to the news outlet. Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 09:40 1654676924 Mandelson: Labour needs to overhaul its economic policy Lord Mandelson is expected to warn today that Labour needs to overhaul its economic policy in order to have a shot of winning the next election. Lord Mandelson will use a speech to say Sir Keir Starmer risks “sneaking over the finishing line” in 2024 rather than winning convincingly. He will urge Labour at the North East Chamber of Commerce in Durham: “I believe the next Labour government must give laser-like attention to the new industrial and technology-empowered policies needed to spur growth and mitigate the effects of Brexit.” Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 09:28 1654676264 Concerns raised about legality of government’s Northern Ireland Protocol plan Concerns have been raised at the top of government about the legality of the government’s Northern Ireland Protocol plan, according to Politics Home. Correspondence seen by the outlet questions the government’s assertion that their plan will not breach international law. When foreign secretary Liz Truss unveiled the plan to parliament, she said: “We are very clear that this is legal in international law and we will be setting out our legal position in due course.” A senior advisor has reportedly poured cold water over this claim, warning that what the government is proposing cannot be “credibly” argued on legal grounds. Here is a recent piece about the debates around the plan: Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 09:17 1654674944 Sajid Javid: MPs should not change the rules to allow another no-confidence vote within a year Conservative MPs should not change the rules to allow a new no-confidence vote in the prime minister within a year, health secretary Sajid Javid has said. Mr Javid said Mr Johnson’s win in Monday’s vote was a “clear and decisive result”. 148 MPs voted against Mr Johnson, a bigger rebellion than Theresa May faced when she won her own no-confidence vote. The Times had reported that the 1992 Committee could change the rules, which currently ban another vote within a year, and make way for a new ballot on the PM’s leadership. However a 1922 Committee member took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to deny the claims. Karl McCartney MP wrote: “The current 16 Backbenchers who make up 1922 Exec have never discussed ‘changing the rules’” Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 08:55 1654674344 Sajid Javid denies avoiding huge tax bill over mysterious loan to brother’s firm Labour has demanded the probe into the health secretary’s ties to a company called SA Capital – accusing him of “hypocrisy” at a time when the government is hiking taxes on the public. The controversy centres on how £585,000 of almost £1m of loans was secured for the company, which Mr Javid briefly co-owned with his brother and their respective wives. Read the full story by Rob Merrick here: Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 08:45 1654673504 ‘Levelling up’ fund rules allow ministers to hand billions to favoured areas, MPs warn Ministers are accused today of drawing up rules that allow billions of pounds of “levelling up” cash to be handed to their favoured areas. A stinging report revealed that the “principles” for successful awards from a flagship £4.8bn fund were decided only after the government knew which of 170 bidders “would win and who would not”. Read the full story by Rob Merrick here: Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 08:31 1654672484 Rebel MPs ‘determined to change no-confidence vote rules’ Rebel Tory MPs are reportedly detemined to change the 1922 Committee rules to allow another no-confidence vote in the PM within a year. A current rule does not allow another no-confidence vote to take place in Mr Johnson for another year. However one rebel MP has said they believe “there is a majority of 1922 officers who will agree to change the rules when the time is right.” They reportedly expect the change to happen before the party’s October conference. Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 08:14 1654671164 Ministers’ ‘improper’ attacks on judges threaten the constitution, parliamentary inquiry concludes Ministers’ “improper” attacks on judges threaten the constitution and erode public confidence in the legal profession, MPs have concluded in a stinging parliamentary report. An inquiry into the independence of the judiciary also raised concerns that recent decisions made by the Supreme Court “may appear” to be influenced by ministerial pressure. Cross-party MPs noted that ministers have become more critical of judges in recent years in “an evolution that might be described as from ‘critique’ to ‘attack’”. They argued that government politicians are misrepresenting legal rulings to their own advantage, attacking judges over their decisions, and making threats about legal reform. Read the full story here: Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 07:52 1654670744 Johnson urged to sack ministers for ‘disloyalty’ Boris Johnson is being urged by cabinet ministers to sack those MPs on the government payroll who did not publicly announce that they were backing him in the no-confidence vote. Thirteen members of the government have not confirmed how they voted on Monday. One cabinet minister told The Times: “The prime minister needs to stamp his authority on the party. Some of the newer MPs are furious at the way people on the payroll have behaved. “We’ve had ministers voting against him. He may be nervous about a reshuffle but he’s going to find it very hard to resist.” Holly Bancroft 8 June 2022 07:45

