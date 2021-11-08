Boris Johnson news – live: PM urged to apologise for Owen Paterson row as emergency debate on standards looms

Related video: Starmer claims Johnson is ‘in the sewer with his troops’ over Paterson case

Parliament will hold an emergency debate on standards this afternoon, which Keir Starmer has told his political opponent Boris Johnson he should attend – and apologise to the country in.

The Labour leader said a no-show by the prime minister would demonstrate that he was “either too arrogant or too cowardly to take responsibility” for the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal, which saw the government attempt to scrap a standards watchdog to support the MP.

Speaking on Sunday, Sir Keir told reporters: “The country is yet to hear a word of contrition over [Mr Johnson’s] attempts to create one rule for him and his friends and another for everyone else. He must now come to the House and say sorry. And he needs to go beyond just words. Today, the prime minister must begin to clean out the filthy Augean stable he has created.”

He is said to be worried Mr Johnson will try to deflect blame for the episode – which ended up in a calamitous U-turn late last week – by sending an underling to take his spot in the Commons on Monday.

Follow our live coverage below

Show latest update 1636358427 ‘Robust system of standards’ is right outcome for Paterson row – Bryant Letr’s hear from, Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda and chair of the standards committee which published the report on Own Paterson last week, now. Ahead of the debate today, he said he wants to see a “proper and robust system of standards” in the Commons after Mr Paterson resigned last week. “The issue is if standards matter to MPs. The majority of us went into politics to make the world better,” he told BBC Breakfast. “Last week’s motion which was carried means we are setting up an alternative committee and we have parked the issue of whether [Mr] Paterson was guilty or not in a layby. We have to decide it was inappropriate behaviour. “I believe in parliament and the ability to change things.” He added the “most important thing” is that the government “sticks out on disciplinary processes”. Sam Hancock 8 November 2021 08:00 1636358003 PM told to apologise over Paterson sleaze scandal in parliament Parliament will hold an emergency debate on standards this afternoon, which Keir Starmer has told his political opponent Boris Johnson he should attend – and apologise to the country in. Speaking on Sunday, the eve of the parliamentary showdown, Sir Keir told reporters: “Boris Johnson needs to attend this debate … The country is yet to hear a word of contrition over his attempts to create one rule for him and his friends and another for everyone else. He must now come to the House and say sorry. And he needs to go beyond just words.” During the parliamentary showdown, the Lib Dems are set to to call for an independent inquiry into the controversial events of last week, while Sir Keir will reportedly call for a probe specifically into the work and access given to Mr Paterson’s clients who he was found to have lobbied for. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more: Sam Hancock 8 November 2021 07:53 1636357692 Good morning Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling politics coverage. Stay tuned to hear the latest from inside Westminster as MPs prepare to take part in a debate on Commons standards following the Conservatives’ sleaze scandal last week. Sam Hancock 8 November 2021 07:48

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: PM urged to apologise for Owen Paterson row as emergency debate on standards looms