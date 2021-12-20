Boris Johnson news – live: PM under pressure over No 10 ‘party’ picture as Truss appointed Brexit negotiator

Related video: Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister

Boris Johnson faces fresh scrutiny after a photograph was published over the weekend, which appears to show him and some of his staff enjoying wine and cheese in the garden of 10 Downing Street while lockdown restrictions were in place.

The image, first published by The Guardian, shows the PM, his wife Carrie, and colleagues on 15 May 2000 during the first national lockdown. Nineteen people were present and there were “spirits and pizza inside and outside the building”, the newspaper reported.

While No 10 yesterday insisted the gathering was “within the rules”, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner urged Mr Johnson to “tell us the truth” about potentially lockdown-breaching events at No 10 “from the very beginning [of the pandemic]”.

Elsewhere, foreign secretary Liz Truss has been drafted in to take over negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol following the dramatic resignation of Lord Frost. It emerged that the Tory peer was leaving the government on Saturday night, with him blaming the “current direction of travel” of the PM’s party.

Show latest update 1639987352 ‘Not against regulations’: Raab defends PM over cheese and wine photo Dominic Raab has been defending his boss this morning, saying having a drink “after a long day or long week” was not against the regulations when asked about a photo showing the PM, his wife and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown. The deputy PM and justice secretary told Times Radio: “Downing Street used that garden as a place of work. They used it for work meetings. The photo is from a day when, I think, the prime minister had just done a press conference. “And sometimes they’ll have a drink after a long day or a long week. And that’s not against the regulations.” On Mr Johnson’s then-fiancee Carrie being there, Mr Raab said: “It is not just a place of work for all the staff that work in No 10 and the prime minister, but it is also the the residence of the prime minister and his very young family. I genuinely don’t think it gets classified as a party because Carrie popped down and spent a little bit of time there with her husband.” The photo shows Johnson and his now-wife Carrie with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard ( The Guardian) Sam Hancock 20 December 2021 08:02 1639986622 Photo appears to show No 10 gathering during first lockdown Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has urged Boris Johnson to “tell us the truth” about gatherings at Downing Street as a photo emerged of the PM and staff gathering in the No 10 garden reportedly during the first national lockdown. The Guardian and The Independent previously reported that Mr Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering following a Covid press conference on 15 May 2020. According to the newspapers’ sources, around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following the press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock had told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible” and stressed the rules in force meant “you can meet one other person from outside your household in an outdoor, public place” as long as you kept two metres apart. Geraldine Scott reports: Sam Hancock 20 December 2021 07:50 1639986366 Good morning Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage. Stay tuned for the latest updates as Boris Johnson faces more pressure amid fresh allegations of lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street. Sam Hancock 20 December 2021 07:46

