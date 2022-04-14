Boris Johnson news- live: PM to divert attention to illegal migrants as he faces ‘three more Partygate fines’

Partygate: Boris Johnson claims ‘it did not occur’ to him that he was breaking rules#

Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown at parties in Downing Street, according to reports.

Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian each reported.

However, amidst the mounting public backlash, Mr Johnson will on Thursday try to switch attention to the issue of illegal immigration as the government sends asylum seekers arriving in the UK to Rwanda under multi-million pound agreement set to be announced.

It is understood that the UK will pay the Rwandan government an initial cost of £120m under the deal that will see migrants are “offshored” away to the landlocked African country while they await the asylum decision from the UK Home Office.

“Our compassion may be infinite but our capacity to help people is not,” the PM is expected to say.

Show latest update 1649890481 Can Boris Johnson survive or will his party realise he is an electoral loser? At first glance, it seems Boris Johnson might survive this latest revelation in the long-running Partygate scandal. The few Tory MPs who withdrew their letters to the backbench committee calling for Johnson to quit are not changing their mind. Andrew Bridgen, for example, has repeated his belief that the war in Ukraine means this is not the moment. Sean O’Grady writes: Eleanor Sly 13 April 2022 23:54 1649885113 Deputy PM: Lord Wolfson will be ‘sorely missed’ The UK’s deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, has commented on the resignation of the justice minister. He thanked David Wolfson”for his remarkable work in improving families’ access to mediation, reforming our human rights laws and curtailing the abuse of our libel laws by kleptocrats.” Mr Raab went on to add: “His wisdom & intellect will be sorely missed in govt.” See the full tweet below: Eleanor Sly 13 April 2022 22:25 1649883613 ‘Criminal surrounded by idiots’: Actor Dan Stevens stuns One Show with brutal attack on Boris Johnson Actor Dan Stevens shocked viewers by responding to a question about his latest work by launching a savage attack on Boris Johnson, branding the prime minister a “criminal” who shold resign after he was fined for breaking his own Covid laws. The Downton Abbey star appeared on the BBC’s The One Show to discuss Gaslit, a new US drama series – about the Watergate scandal – which he stars in opposite Hollywood giants Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Focusing on some of the lesser-told stories that brought Richard Nixon’s criminality to light, the limited series, produced by Universal, predominantly centres on Nixon’s infamously loyal attorney general John Mitchell and his wife, Martha, who became a whistleblower. Sam Hancock reports: Eleanor Sly 13 April 2022 22:00 1649881513 Boris Johnson responds to Justice minister’s resignation The prime minister has responded to the resignation of Justice minister Lord Wolfson. The PM thanked Lord Wolfson for his work but gave no mention of why Lord Wolfson had resigned. Read the full letter below: Eleanor Sly 13 April 2022 21:25 1649881153 Dan Stevens calls Boris Johnson a ‘criminal leader’ on BBC’s One Show Dan Stevens calls Boris Johnson a ‘criminal leader’ on BBC’s One Show Eleanor Sly 13 April 2022 21:19 1649879095 Actor Dan Stevens calls out ‘criminal’ PM while on BBC1’s One Show British actor Dan Stevens shocked BBC viewers on Wednesday night when he responded to a question about his latest work by launching an attack on Boris Johnson after he was fined for breaking Covid laws. The former Downton Abbey star appeared on BBC1’s long-running One Show to discuss Gaslit, a new US drama series – about the Watergate scandal – that he stars in opposite Hollywood giants Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Asked to introduce “the take” on the well-known story by presenter Alex Jones, Mr Stevens replied: “Well what you’ve got is a criminal for a leader, who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots, and really should resign.” He then paused and looked mockingly concerned as he continued: “No, I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson. I’ve just said the intro to Boris Johnson, I’m so sorry.” Both Ms Jones and her co-presenter Jermaine Jenas looked speechless when Mr Stevens made the remark, with Mr Jenas going as far as looking away from the camera to let out a chuckle. He then composed himself and got on with explaining the plot to his new series, having already sent ripples through social media. Watch the clip here: Sam Hancock 13 April 2022 20:44 1649879060 Edwina Currie: PM’s resignation won’t bring back your granddad, ‘callous’ Tory ex-minister tells grieving man Former Tory minister Edwina Currie has been criticised for a “callous” tweet to a grieving man as she sought to defend Boris Johnson over breaking his own Covid laws. The post came after the ex-MP reply to a post by the television presenter Rylan Clark during a busy Wednesday morning in which Ms Currie defended the prime minister on both social media and ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Mr Johnson, along with his wife, Carrie, and the chancellor Rishi Sunak were all fined by the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday over a surprise birthday event held for the PM in No 10’s Cabinet Room during lockdown. All have apologised and paid their fixed penalty notices but the prime minister and Mr Sunak have faced calls to resign. Sam Hancock reports: Eleanor Sly 13 April 2022 20:44 1649877339 Conservative calls on PM and Sunak but says no point in submitting no confidence letter Tory MP Craig Whittaker has called for Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak to quit after the pair were fined for breaching coronavirus laws. According to the Halifax Courier, the Calder Valley MP said during a Facebook Q&A: “I not only think that the prime minister should resign but I also think that Rishi Sunak should resign as well. “Through this whole process it hasn’t been particularly clear that the prime minister broke any rules until of course he’s been issued with a fixed penalty notice this week. “My expectation is that he and the chancellor should do the right thing and resign. The reality is that they’re not going to resign. We’ve seen that from the press and they’ve both issued apologies so I suspect we’ll end up where we are and moving on.” Mr Whittaker said he will not be submitting a letter to the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, saying he expects the PM would win the vote which would detract from the government’s “day-to-day” business. Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker (Wikimedia Commons) Sam Hancock 13 April 2022 20:15 1649877315 Rishi Sunak now less popular than PM Rishi Sunak’s popularity has suffered since the spring statement and, according to a poll by Savanta ComRes, he is now even less popular than Boris Johnson. Eleanor Sly 13 April 2022 20:15 1649876059 Watch: Edwina Currie says she ‘doesn’t care’ what rules Boris Johnson broke Ex-Tory MP Edwina Currie says she ‘doesn’t care’ what rules Boris Johnson broke Sam Hancock 13 April 2022 19:54

